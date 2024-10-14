RIP Libby Titus, 77, Writer of “Love Has No Pride,” Producer, Wife of Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen

I am very sorry to report the death of Libby Titus.

The singer songwriter best known for her much covered hit, “Love Has No Pride,” was 77 years old. She’d been married to Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen for 31 years. She had one daughter, singer Amy Helm, with The Band’s Levon Helm, and a son, Ezra Titus, who passed away in 2009, from her first marriage.

Donald wrote on his web page, “My beautiful wife, Libby Titus Fagen, passed on October 13th surrounded by family. Thanks for keeping us in your thoughts, and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Libby was a popular figure in the contemporary music of our time. In addition to singing, songwriting she came up with the idea for the New York Rock and Soul Revue in 1989. The group included Fagen, my late friend Phoebe Snow, Dr. John, and Bonnie Raitt. The group was incredibly popular, playing live shows in New York at the Lonestar Roadhouse, and recording a terrific album. Fagen and Walter Becker were on a break from Steely Dan but the Revue got them back together.

Carly Simon’s 1979 album, “Spy,” included “Love You By Heart”, a song Simon wrote with Titus and Jacob Brackman. That was just a couple of years after Simon wrote and recorded a brilliant song called “Libby,” dedicated to her friend.

On a personal note, I knew Libby for years. She was so engaging and fun, and a great friend when you needed her. Condolences to Donald, and to her wide network of admirers.

Here’s “Love Has No Pride,” made into hits by Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt:





