Coup: Critics Choice Awards with Host Chelsea Handler Moving to E! Channel Set for January 12, 2025

By Roger Friedman

By Roger Friedman

This is big news.

The Critics Choice Awards are moving to the E! channel this January. Chelsea Handler is the host.

Critics Choice had been airing on the CW, but that channel is going through ownership changes. The E! channel is universally known, and where viewers look first anyway for awards shows.

Over the last few years, Critics Choice has become an important predictor of the Oscars. It’s a bellwether because the movies and TV shows are voted on by actual critics (including yours truly).

E! will also host a one hour red carpet show from 6 to 7pm Eastern on January 12th live from the Santa Monica Barker Hanger.

Last year’s big winner was “Oppenheimer.” This year, so far, there is no clear cut idea of a Best Picture. Many titles are in the mix, including “Maria,” “Emilia Perez,” “Conclave,” “The Brutalist,” “The Apprentice,” and a few others. But mystery remains.

