Adele Exits Stage After 100 Performances, Live Album Inevitable, New Album in 2025? 2026?

Adele proved everyone wrong. And made everyone happy.

Remember when Adele announced her weekends in Vegas? Thirteen weeks, twenty six shows. And then she canceled the whole deal right before it was meant to start.

But Adele came roaring back. She played 100 shows in Las Vegas, all sold out and beyond. Fans paid thousands for tickets. She could have stayed the rest of her life and not satisfied the demand.

Total take: around $52 million.

Then she just finished 10 shows in Munich. Why Munich? Because they offered the money.

Now Adele says she’s taking “a long break” from music. She may get married to sports agent Rich Paul. She’s raising her son, Angelo.

What else? There will likely be a Live at Caesar’s Palace album. And a video special. And a DVD, if they still make them.

A new album? My guess: November 2026. If it’s 2025, that would be great. But Adele is slow recording albums. Her last one came six years after the previous one.

Will she ever go on a tour? Doubtful. Moving from city to city is no longer necessary. Why not let the fans just come to her?

Who’s a big fan? Michael Rapino of Live Nation fame. Congrats to him!