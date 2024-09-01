Telluride: “Saturday Night,” “The Apprentice” Screen for Captive Audiences to “Raves”

Sounds like a buzzy Saturday night in Telluride.

Both Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night” and Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice” were screened and, of course, there were raves.

There’s no doubt each is good film, but the response sounds like the cheers from a prison audience.

The air is thin in Telluride, so you have to remember that when reading their reviews. If you’d paid $10,000 for four days, you’d love everything you saw too.

Bill Murray graciously came to the “Saturday Night” screening, which was an ironic moment. Murray wasn’t part of “SNL” for this story — first season — but he did get his start there. More importantly, he’s had a long relationship with Reitman, and his father Ivan Reitman. So that was lovely.

“The Apprentice” has overcome its legal obstacles and will premiere October 11th. Will it damage the Trump campaign? Probably not since a laundry list of horrors committed by Donald Trump hasn’t dissuaded his addle brained base from following him into the abyss. Still, Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan are said to be top notch as Roy Cohn and young Donald. There will be awards action for them.

Two big actresses are also headed into the awards scene from the response in Venice. Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie have each won Oscars in the past. Kidman stars in “Babygirl,” and Jolie is Maria Callas in “Maria.” I just hope no one forgets June Squibb in “Thelma,” already leads the pack!