Box Office: Ronald Reagan Biopic So Low Receipts Counted in Jellybeans

Ronald Reagan loved jellybeans. They were his favorite candy.

Now the receipts are so low for his biopic starring Dennis Quaid they’re counting them in jellyblebeans.

Opening night including previews came to $2.6 million. The weekend total aspires to $7 million. I hope no one counted on buying a house with their cut.

Reviews are miserable. If you were an adult during the Reagan years, as I was, there’s no way I could see a narrative film about him. Documentary? Yes.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” will hit $590 million this weekend, and maybe $600 million midweek.

“Blink Twice” is at $12 million total, looking for $20 mil before it goes to video.

All eyes are on “Beetlejuice 2,” coming this Thursday. Reviews are mixed to not great, but we’ll all enjoy seeing the characters again and singing “Day O” one more time!