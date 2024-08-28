Sunday, September 1, 2024
UPDATED “Reagan” Movie Starring Dennis Quaid Panned, 31% Score on RT: “Communicates Very Little,” “Hamfisted,” “Disingenuous”

By Roger Friedman

Reviews are coming for “Reagan” starring Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan and they are not great. Rotten Tomatoes has it at just 31%. Ouch!

Ty Burr writes in the Washington Post: “The faithful for whom “Reagan” was made aren’t likely to see that it’s a hagiography as rosy and shallow as anything in a Kremlin May Day parade. As pop-culture propaganda — popaganda, if you will — the movie’s strictly for true believers. As history, it’s worthless.”

Quaid is quite good in the new horror film, “The Substance.” But as Reagan he sound horrible.

Slant Magazine says: “The film’s treatment of its subject is belligerently hamfisted, disingenuous, and incurious”

