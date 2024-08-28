UPDATED “Reagan” Movie Starring Dennis Quaid Panned, 31% Score on RT: “Communicates Very Little,” “Hamfisted,” “Disingenuous”

Reviews are coming for “Reagan” starring Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan and they are not great. Rotten Tomatoes has it at just 31%. Ouch!

Ty Burr writes in the Washington Post: “The faithful for whom “Reagan” was made aren’t likely to see that it’s a hagiography as rosy and shallow as anything in a Kremlin May Day parade. As pop-culture propaganda — popaganda, if you will — the movie’s strictly for true believers. As history, it’s worthless.”

Quaid is quite good in the new horror film, “The Substance.” But as Reagan he sound horrible.

Slant Magazine says: “The film’s treatment of its subject is belligerently hamfisted, disingenuous, and incurious”

