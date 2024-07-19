Sundance Post-Redford: Festival Considers Moving to Five Other Cities

The Sundance Film Festival, invented by Robert Redford in 1980, has taken place in Park City, Utah all this time.

But the festival and the city have not always gotten along. Even though Redford has brought more to Park City than they could have ever imagined, the end of the relationship may be near.

Sundance is considering offers to move. The choices are Atlanta, Boulder, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Santa Fe — as well as just staying put.

Moving would be a seachange for Sundance, where pneumonia, the flu, and frostbite make the viewing of indie movies a sniffling affair. It’s always freezing, wet, and snowing. The cabs cost a fortune but there’s not many other ways to get around.

If there’s a move, it would affect the 2027 Festival. The next two — 2025 and 2026– are set for Park City.

A statement says: “Along with members of the selection committee, we will meet with the finalists’ representatives in each of their cities in the coming weeks to further explore the possibilities of the Festival in those locations and the unique opportunities each presents.”

Atlanta, Boulder, Louisville, and Cincinnati all sound fairly generic and lacking much character. Santa Fe would be a welcome weather change. In the end, I think most people would prefer remaining in Park City despite Wahso restaurant having closed.

So stay tuned. These may be the last two winters to buy an oil painting of a bear eating a fish at a Main Street gallery.