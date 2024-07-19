Friday, July 19, 2024
Donate
Movies

Sundance Post-Redford: Festival Considers Moving to Five Other Cities

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Sundance Film Festival, invented by Robert Redford in 1980, has taken place in Park City, Utah all this time.

But the festival and the city have not always gotten along. Even though Redford has brought more to Park City than they could have ever imagined, the end of the relationship may be near.

Sundance is considering offers to move. The choices are Atlanta, Boulder, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Santa Fe — as well as just staying put.

Moving would be a seachange for Sundance, where pneumonia, the flu, and frostbite make the viewing of indie movies a sniffling affair. It’s always freezing, wet, and snowing. The cabs cost a fortune but there’s not many other ways to get around.

If there’s a move, it would affect the 2027 Festival. The next two — 2025 and 2026– are set for Park City.

A statement says: “Along with members of the selection committee, we will meet with the finalists’ representatives in each of their cities in the coming weeks to further explore the possibilities of the Festival in those locations and the unique opportunities each presents.”

Atlanta, Boulder, Louisville, and Cincinnati all sound fairly generic and lacking much character. Santa Fe would be a welcome weather change. In the end, I think most people would prefer remaining in Park City despite Wahso restaurant having closed.

So stay tuned. These may be the last two winters to buy an oil painting of a bear eating a fish at a Main Street gallery.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com