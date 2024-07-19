Friday, July 19, 2024
Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer Offers the Destruction of the 20th Century Fox Logo

By Roger Friedman

“I’ve waited a long time for this team up,” Deadpool says in the new trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

He stands facing the ruins of the 20th Century Fox logo. Wolverine was part of the X Men, which was made by Fox until they were subsumed into Disney.

Very meta. Very witty. Like all of the Deadpool and Wolverine marketing, coming from Ryan Reynolds. No one is talking about Reynolds’ real genius in marketing movies, vodka, phone companies. He knows what he’s doing.

So don’t think for a minute that Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, mother of his four daughters, isn’t playing Lady Deadpool. Lively doing this is bigger and more meaningful than Taylor Swift.

Wolverine, meantime, encounters his long lost daughter, and does a little imitation of Spider Man casting his webs. All the dialogue is fast talking, very glib, and spot on. I’d like to see this movie with captions!

Deadpool and Wolverine opens next Thursday, and it will break box office records. But real story here is Reynolds. He’s the most interesting person making studio films.

