RIP Bob Newhart, 94, Comedy Genius, Famous for His Sharp Deadpan Humor, Hit TV Shows

Bob Newhart couldn’t wait anymore. When the Kennedy Center passed over him yet again, he decided to pack it in.

The beloved comic genius was 94 and leaves behind a huge legacy. Not only did he star in two hit TV comedies, he also had a big career as a stand up comic who made terrific comedy albums.

“The Button Down Mind of Bob Newhart” remains a touchstone in comedy records. But so does the series finale of “Newhart,” his second hit series, in which he wakes up in bed in his first show saying he’s had a bad dream.

It’s the most perfect ending of all TV series.

Now Bob joins his pal Don Rickles in heaven. It’s going to be a wild party. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans.