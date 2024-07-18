Friday, July 19, 2024
RIP Bob Newhart, 94, Comedy Genius, Famous for His Sharp Deadpan Humor, Hit TV Shows

By Roger Friedman

Bob Newhart couldn’t wait anymore. When the Kennedy Center passed over him yet again, he decided to pack it in.

The beloved comic genius was 94 and leaves behind a huge legacy. Not only did he star in two hit TV comedies, he also had a big career as a stand up comic who made terrific comedy albums.

“The Button Down Mind of Bob Newhart” remains a touchstone in comedy records. But so does the series finale of “Newhart,” his second hit series, in which he wakes up in bed in his first show saying he’s had a bad dream.

It’s the most perfect ending of all TV series.

Now Bob joins his pal Don Rickles in heaven. It’s going to be a wild party. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

