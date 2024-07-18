HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Down Slightly from Last Week in Total Viewers, Demo

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is heating up with lots of death and destruction.

But the ratings are not as incendiary as the show.

Sunday’s episode was slightly down from the previous week, with 1.2 million viewers. The key demo remained the same.

On linear HBO, “Dragon” has shed 100,000 viewers totally since its second season debut five weeks ago.

What else can they do? A dragon musical? For some reason, “Dragon” is not lighting any fires ratings wise, although it’s doing a lot better than most cable series. We’re still waiting for viewers to catch up on all the episodes.