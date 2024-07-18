Friday, July 19, 2024
Donate
Television

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Down Slightly from Last Week in Total Viewers, Demo

By Roger Friedman

Share

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is heating up with lots of death and destruction.

But the ratings are not as incendiary as the show.

Sunday’s episode was slightly down from the previous week, with 1.2 million viewers. The key demo remained the same.

On linear HBO, “Dragon” has shed 100,000 viewers totally since its second season debut five weeks ago.

What else can they do? A dragon musical? For some reason, “Dragon” is not lighting any fires ratings wise, although it’s doing a lot better than most cable series. We’re still waiting for viewers to catch up on all the episodes.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com