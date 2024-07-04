Minions Set off Fireworks: “Despicable Me 4” Gobbles $27 Million Mid Week Opening

The Minions do not go away.

For the latest Minions movie, “Descipable Me 4,” the numbers last night were huge.

The new installment of the Steve Carell-led animated film made $27 million on its opening night.

The Wednesday to Sunday totals will be off the charts, of course.

On the low end, Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” remains deader than dead. The total now is $14.8 million. Yesterday’s take was down 31% from the previous night.

Apart from “Horizon,” the box office is hot. “Inside Out 2” will hit $500 million.

Today the Minions will have dominion!

