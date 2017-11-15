It wasn’t meant to be.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will close its Broadway run on January 14, 2018. It’s been a money loser from the start.

The musical also garnered no Tony nominations (save for Christian Borle, who was nominated for another show). The writing was on the wall, the chocolate was melting.

The show never really got up beyond $700,000 a week until this past week, which may have been due to special sale. Otherwise, week after week it struggled to hang on.

“Charlie” came to NY from London’s West End, where it also struggled with bad reviews. The Broadway version was totally revamped but it didn’t matter.

Oh, well, good try. Lots of money out the window. If you need to see a musical, go to “The Band’s Visit.” Perfection.