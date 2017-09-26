“Pretty Woman” is finally in place to be a Broadway musical.

The Garry Marshall-directed hit film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is in place for 2018 with a Chicago tryout and a New York opening.

All of this will happen in 2018, with Chicago checked for a March 13, 2018 opening and Broadway set for one year from now.

Samantha Barks, who was so great in “Les Miserables” on stage and in the film, will play Vivian, the happy hooker. Tony winner Steve Kazee will take the Richard Gere role of Edward, the multi millionaire (by now a billionaire) who offers Vivian $3,000 to be his girlfriend for the weekend.

In the movie, SPOILER ALERT, they get together and marry. A better musical would have been called “What We Told the Kids.”

Anyway, Canadian songster and 80s rock star Bryan Adams has written the songs with long time collaborator Jim Vallance. Paula Wagner produces, Jerry Mitchell directs, and David Rockwell is designing the sets.