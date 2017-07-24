There’s talk now that when Megyn Kelly’s daily morning show at 9am begins this fall, her Sunday night show on NBC will end.

It should, considering no one is watch it. This past Sunday, Kelly got pushed to 9pm because of NASCAR. That sporting event scored 5.92 million viewers from 7 to 9pm.

When Kelly appeared at 9, the audience left– for “Game of Thrones” on HBO, for almost anything. Kelly fell below 3 million viewers for the first time, leaving NBC to entertain 2.71 million people. More than half the audience turned the channel rather than watch Kelly. Brutal, but true. She has not been a hit at night.

Meanwhile, over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow and friends scored their first ever prime time win in cable, beating Fox News and CNN.

I do think NBC’s audience equates Kelly with Trump and Fox and doesn’t want to listen to her. When she comes up against Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest this fall, she’s likely doomed. And it won’t take long for Andy Lack to pull her if the ratings tank. The “Today” show will not be sacrificed to Megyn Kelly. You can bet the house on that.