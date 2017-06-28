Michael Moore has donated $10,000 to the New York Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park festival.

Moore says it’s to make up for some of the lost sponsorship money after the scandal in which a murdered “Julius Caesar” looked like Donald Trump. Bank of America and American Express were among the cowards.

The lost sponsor money was no doubt larger by hundreds of thousands. But Moore’s gesture is a generous one, and he makes a point. It’s hoped that other individuals will step in as well. Moore says the money is equal to his advance pay for appearing in his one man show on Broadway this summer.

It’s odd how there was such a crazy response to this production. Years ago (2006), there was a movie called “Death of the President” in which sitting president George W. Bush was assassinated. Life went on. The director kept working.