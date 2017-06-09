Warren Beatty made a surprise appearance tonight at the annual American Film Institute gala in Hollywood, this year in honor of his ex-girlfriend and co-star Diane Keaton. (They made one of the movie world’s greatest movies, “Reds,” together.)

Beatty was joined by Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Meg Ryan, Candice Bergen, Reese Witherspoon, and a raft of notables celebrating Diane Keaton’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Keep refreshing for more from this glittering night.