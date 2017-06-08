The Beatles continue their run on Amazon’s CD and Vinyl chart with the “Sgt. Pepper” 50th anniversary box set. It’s still number 1 on Amazon, so the online retailer has raised the price to $127.99– ten dollars more than their initial offering. (The suggested retail price was $147 when this all started, but Amazon cut it down to $117.99). Still, it’s kind of amazing that anything so expensive would be the top seller in music. Yet there is it is.

Indeed all the formats of the “Sgt. Pepper” 50th are in Amazon’s top 20– the double CD, the single CD, the vinyl. This is one of the most successful marketing campaigns in music history.

Meanwhile, in total sales, it looks like the box set will finish at number 7 or 8 for its second week. That means the Beatles are holding their own with Halsey, Chris Stapleton, and Kendrick Lamar. They’re selling twice as many $127 box sets as Harry Styles is selling $9.99 copies of his debut solo album.

Hold on for the final count tomorrow. And if you don’t think we’re going to see box sets of “The White Album,” “Abbey Road,” and “Let it Be,” I’ve got some land to sell you in Pepperland.