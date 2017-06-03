“Wonder Woman” has just reset Warner Bros’ year. Patty Jenkins’ rip roaring super hero movie made just over $38.9 mil from Thursday previews and last night’s take. Star Gal Gadot will lasso up over $100 for the weekend.

This means that “Wonder Woman” had made in two days more than Warners’ “King Arthur” has done in two weeks–$36 million. And just wait til last night’s word of mouth bulks up Saturday and Sunday sales, not to mention repeat visits from tween girls who will want to see it again.

Meanwhile, the dogs are barking at Disney where the 5th “Pirates of the Caribbean” has collapsed completely. They made just under $7 million on Friday night, around 75% lower than last Friday’s opening.

More to come…