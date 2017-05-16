Idina Menzel is coming back to Broadway– well, the Broadway area, but an off Broadway theater. But she won’t be singing. She’s going to Let that go.

Menzel is starring beginning May 31, 2018 in “Skintight,” a straight play with some gay themes.

Here’s the description: “Reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who’s 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi’s son. Who’s also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside.”

Venue is the Roundabout Theater’s Laura Pels Theater. Writer is Joshua Harmon, who just brought us the quickly closed “Significant Other.”