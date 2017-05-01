Oscar winner documentary filmmaker and political agitator (in the best way) Michael Moore is making a big announcement this morning. He’s coming to Broadway. Moore has scheduled an 11am press conference at Sardi’s, Broadway’s most famous watering hole. He’s also hired one of the top PR agencies to do it, O&M, the same company that represents “Hello, Dolly!” It’s unlikely Moore will be stepping in for Bette Midler or David Hyde Pierce, however. The odds are he’ll bring his one man show to a small theater for a limited run. Moore owns a small theater in Ohio. Last fall he taped a performance there that became a last minute plea to voters to turn out for Hillary Clinton. So stay tuned…