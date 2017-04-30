You really have to be a fan of Kevin Spacey to appreciate his latest gimmick. He’s going to do a one man show of a play about Clarence Darrow at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Forest Hills. Two performance. Capacity: 23,000.

Price: Floor seats are $500. Add another $2,000 if you want to met Spacey after the show and maybe get a photo.

I mean, you really have to be a super fan.

Spacey told Jimmy Fallon a couple of night ago on the Tonight show that 300 seats would be set aside for students. They will not be on the floor. Spacey didn’t mention the $2,500 seats or even the $500 seats.

It’s possible that playing Frank Underwood so long on “House of Cards” has really skewed Spacey’s thought process.