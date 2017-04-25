Home Theater Broadway: Outer Critics Go For “Dolly,” “Anastasia,” Snub “Chocolate Factory,” “Bandstand”

The first Broadway nominations are here from the Outer Critics Circle. They already handled “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Natasha and Pierre” in off Broadway incarnations, so they’re not included. (I think they should change that rule, but no one asked me.) Because of that, next year’s big Broadway winner, “The Band’s Visit,” is going to get gypped when it comes to Broadway. I’ll bet that David Cromer wins Best Director of a Musical this year for its off Broadway debut.

Glenn Close already won Best Actress 23 years ago for “Sunset Boulevard,” so she’s out, too (and out of the Tonys, although she deserves to win again).

Without “Evan Hansen” the musicals are slight. But the group totally snubbed “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” which cost a fortune to mount, and “Bandstand,” which I’m kind of looking forward to. Best Actor in a Drama should go to Kevin Kline for “Present Laughter.” No awards should go to “Hello, Dolly!” for the obnoxious way they’ve treated the press.

Outstanding revival of a play should go to “Jitney.” I’d say “Othello,” which was magnificent, but few people got to see it.

Outer Critics Circle

2016-2017 Award Nominations

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Anastasia

A Bronx Tale

Come From Away

Groundhog Day

Holiday Inn

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

If I Forget

Incognito

A Life

Linda

Love, Love, Love

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Band’s Visit

Hadestown

Himself and Nora

Kid Victory

Spamilton

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Terrence McNally     Anastasia

Itamar Moses     The Band’s Visit

Chazz Palminteri     A Bronx Tale

Danny Rubin     Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein     Come From Away

 

OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens     Anastasia

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater     A Bronx Tale

Tim Minchin     Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein     Come From Away

David Yazbek     The Band’s Visit

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

The Front Page

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Othello

The Price

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Finian’s Rainbow

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Lila Neugebauer     The Wolves

Jack O’Brien     The Front Page

Daniel Sullivan     The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman     Indecent

Kate Whoriskey     Sweat

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley     Come From Away

David Cromer     The Band’s Visit

Darko Tresnjak     Anastasia

Matthew Warchus     Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks     Hello, Dolly!

 

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Andy Blankenbuehler     Bandstand

Warren Carlyle     Hello, Dolly!

Savion Glover     Shuffle Along

Kelly Devine     Come From Away

Denis Jones     Holiday Inn

 

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Alexander Dodge     Anastasia

Nigel Hook     The Play That Goes Wrong

Mimi Lien     Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Scott Pask     The Little Foxes

Douglas W. Schmidt     The Front Page

 

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Linda Cho     Anastasia

Susan Hilferty     Present Laughter

Santo Loquasto     Hello, Dolly!

Ann Roth     Shuffle Along

Catherine Zuber     War Paint

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

(Play or Musical)
Christopher Akerlind     Indecent

Donald Holder     Anastasia

Natasha Katz     Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King     Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Kenneth Posner     War Paint

 

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN

(Play or Musical)
Duncan McLean     Privacy

Jared Mezzocchi     Vietgone

Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions     Oslo

Aaron Rhyne     Anastasia

Tal Yarden     Indecent

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

(Play or Musical)
Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin     The Encounter

Gareth Owen     Come From Away

Nicholas Pope     Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Matt Stine     Sweeney Todd

Nevin Steinberg     Bandstand

 

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Doug Besterman     Anastasia

Larry Blank     Holiday Inn

Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen     Bandstand

Larry Hochman     Hello, Dolly!

Jamshied Sharifi     The Band’s Visit

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Daniel Craig     Othello

Michael Emerson     Wakey, Wakey

Kevin Kline     Present Laughter

David Oyelowo     Othello

David Hyde Pierce     A Life

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Janie Dee     Linda

Sally Field     The Glass Menagerie

Allison Janney     Six Degrees of Separation

Laura Linney     The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf     A Doll’s House, Part 2

 

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle     Falsettos

Nick Cordero     A Bronx Tale

Andy Karl     Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce     Hello, Dolly!

Tony Shalhoub     The Band’s Visit

 

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Christy Altomare     Anastasia

Christine Ebersole     War Paint

Katrina Lenk     The Band’s Visit

Patti LuPone     War Paint

Bette Midler     Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Michael Aronov     Oslo

Danny DeVito     The Price

Nathan Lane     The Front Page

Richard Thomas     The Little Foxes

Richard Topol     Indecent

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Johanna Day     Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell     A Doll’s House, Part 2

Katrina Lenk     Indecent

Nana Mensah     Man From Nebraska

Cynthia Nixon     The Little Foxes    

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

John Bolton     Anastasia

Jeffry Denman     Kid Victory

Gavin Creel     Hello, Dolly!

Shuler Hensley     Sweet Charity

Andrew Rannells     Falsettos

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kate Baldwin     Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block     Falsettos

Jenn Colella     Come From Away

Caroline O’Connor     Anastasia  

Mary Beth Peil     Anastasia

 

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Ed Dixon     Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland     On the Exhale

Sarah Jones     Sell / Buy / Date    

Judith Light     All the Ways to Say I Love You

Simon McBurney     The Encounter

JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Jaclyn Backhaus     Men on Boats

Sarah DeLappe     The Wolves

Paola Lázaro     Tell Hector I Miss Him

Qui Nguyen     Vietgone

Bess Wohl     Small Mouth Sounds

