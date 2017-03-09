Pop, pop muzik:

Ed Sheeran’s third and best album is called “Divide.” But it hasn’t divided fans or critics. “Divide” is looking to surpass 400,000 in sales by Friday in the US, and 500K in the UK. Sheeran took a year off to make “Divide,” and you can hear the freshness. He’s got two hit singles at the top of the charts here, too, as well.

What makes “Divide” unique is that the songs are solid, and there are no guest stars. It’s just Ed Sheeran, who looks like Van Morrison’s unknown son but is heading more and more into James Taylor territory. One track on there, called “Perfect,” is pretty perfect. Sheeran’s songs do recall older ones– his “Thinking Out Loud” really referenced Marvin Gaye. On “Divide” it doesn’t sound so obvious.

Meanwhile, Drake is apparently coming to crush Ed’s second week on the charts. Hitsdailydouble reported that Drake is about to drop a surprise album. I’ve confirmed that it’s coming, and may be called “More Life.” Drake is very prolific, with a new album (sometimes two) every year. His last, “Views,” came out in April 2016. That album was propelled by “Hotline Bling,” which Drake sampled from a 1973 soul hit called “Why Don’t We Live Together.” Will lightning strike again? We’ll see…