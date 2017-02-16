I’m so happy to report that “Color Purple” star Cynthia Erivo has finally arrived. The Tony winner will perform at the Oscars’ Governors Ball for the all the winners and nominees after the Academy Awards show is over. Whilst the glitterati chow down on Wolfgang Puck’s cuisine they will get to hear this remarkable singer. It’s a coup for the Academy!

Last Sunday Cynthia wowed the world when she sang the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” with John Legend during the In Memoriam segment of the Grammys. I have been saying for well over a year that Cynthia is the best new singer anywhere. She needs a recording contract, a great producer and some songs. Being a Broadway star is a great thing, but Erivo is much more than that.

My guess is, some hot shots hear her at the Governor’s Ball and sign her up fast. They’re going to wonder, as I do, where her sound comes from. She’s just extraordinary.

Here’s the audio from the Grammys



and The Color Purple

