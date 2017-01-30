We’re waiting now for word from Apple Records and the Beatles. The most important rock album of all time, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” turns 50 on June 1st this year. So far word has been scarce, but the thinking is that there will some kind of anniversary edition and more than just a nod to an album that literally changed everything in popular music.

In the meantime, we’ve got the 51st anniversary of “Revolver,” the album that preceded “Sgt. Pepper” and was up until then the greatest rock or pop album of all time.

Klaus Voorman, bass player and artist, a Renaissance man, designed the cover of “Revolver.” So now he’s issuing “Revolver 50: Grammy Edition,” on March 2nd through Genesis Publications.

From the press release: Voormann has collaborated with Genesis Publications to produce a signed, enhanced edition of his recent book, Revolver 50, to celebrate the anniversary of his landmark award. REVOLVER 50: GRAMMY ANNIVERSARY EDITION is limited to just 500 copies. The 156-page book tells the story of the making of the celebrated collage, and each copy will come with a signed original drawing by the artist; a one-of-a-kind artwork, from a selection Voormann has curated exclusively for this anniversary edition. 67 Deluxe copies and 433 Collector copies. Deluxe copies (£845) will come with an original artwork in an 18.5 x 18.5” frame, while the Collector copies (£325) will contain drawings of varying sizes, placed within a 12 x 12” record-sized mount, suitable for framing. All 500 copies will include a signed, limited edition version of the Revolver 50 book, with gold foil blocking, gilt page edges and encased in presentation boxes – along with a special Grammy Anniversary 12-page commemorative booklet.

Genesis Books are quite something, so this should be a real collector’s item. And then we wait for the “Sgt. Pepper” news.