“60 Minutes”: Another Vet Producer is Out, New CBS Investigative Correspondent Going to Electronic Dance Music Festival This Summer

“60 Minutes” continues to bleed legacy talent.

Now producer Henry Schuster says he’s out. According to the CBS News website, Schuster is an award-winning producer for 60 Minutes since 2007. He has covered uninsured Americans, the 2008 financial crisis, a Marine unit in Afghanistan and their return home five years later, as well as the rise of ISIS, Russian corruption, Chinese espionage, life inside Supermax, and the Sandy Hook families. He has also conducted five interviews with the chair of the Federal Reserve and reported on the attempt to undermine the 2020 election.

On Linked In, Schuster writes: “After almost two decades, it was time for a change.

It has been a great run at 60 MINUTES and what I got to do there was extraordinary. But I have been thinking about leaving for a while now and when the opportunity presented itself in February, I took it. And finally, it is official.

Although, it has been overshadowed by the forced departures of so many colleagues and friends at the broadcast.”

Schuster is referring to the bloodbath caused by CBS News chief Bari Weiss and new “60 Minutes” executive producer. Gone are much of the staff as well as Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper.

Not precisely for “60 Minutes,” Weiss has hired British tabloid personality Josh Boswell. He comes a lot of unreliable, petty reporting at places like the Daily Mail.

What’s Boswell doing to prepare for his new job on the CBS Investigative unit? He’s going to an EDM Festival this summer — that’s Electronic Dance Music. I am not kidding. He says on Instagram he’s taken the time to make an app so he can see all the acts he wants at something called DekMantel in Amsterdam.

Mike, Morley, Ed, and Harry are turning in their graves. I’m turning in mine. Even if there’s a murder at the festival, or misused funds, I don’t give a rat’s ass about electronic dance music and neither do you. What I do care about is the human condition, and world events are affecting it.

This is not a serious person.