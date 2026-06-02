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UPDATE Scott Pelley Fired at “60 Minutes” After Meltdown at Meeting Over Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecila Vega, Tanya Simon Dismissals

By Roger Friedman

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Scott Pelley is out at “60 Minutes.”

CNN is reporting that the end came after Pelley met with new Executive Prodcuer Nick Bilton. This followed yesterday’s meeting in which the long time correspondent blew a gasket over Bilton’s hiring and Bari Weiss firing Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and executive producer Tanya Simon.

CNN says Bilton’s letter to Pelley said this:

“Despite yesterday’s misconduct, I had hoped that in sitting down with you today we could find a path forward together. You made clear that you are not interested in such a path.

“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” Bilton wrote. “And I have heard you.”

Therefore, he wrote, “your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

It’s interesting that CNN got this letter. They are now the corporate cousin of CBS thanks to David and Larry Ellison buying all of them. You can already see CNN staff toadying up to the Ellisons for a shot at “60 Minutes.” Watch Jake Tapper elboe his way to the front of the line.

This is the tragic end of “60 Minutes” as we knew it. I see comments about the show having lost its way, which are completely untrue. The real “60 Minutes” stood for the highest journalistic values. The new one will be a pale reminder of those days.

The show is now down three major correspondents and a long time EP. What’s next? Nothing good.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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