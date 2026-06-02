UPDATE Scott Pelley Fired at “60 Minutes” After Meltdown at Meeting Over Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecila Vega, Tanya Simon Dismissals

Scott Pelley is out at “60 Minutes.”

CNN is reporting that the end came after Pelley met with new Executive Prodcuer Nick Bilton. This followed yesterday’s meeting in which the long time correspondent blew a gasket over Bilton’s hiring and Bari Weiss firing Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and executive producer Tanya Simon.

CNN says Bilton’s letter to Pelley said this:

“Despite yesterday’s misconduct, I had hoped that in sitting down with you today we could find a path forward together. You made clear that you are not interested in such a path.

“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” Bilton wrote. “And I have heard you.”

Therefore, he wrote, “your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

It’s interesting that CNN got this letter. They are now the corporate cousin of CBS thanks to David and Larry Ellison buying all of them. You can already see CNN staff toadying up to the Ellisons for a shot at “60 Minutes.” Watch Jake Tapper elboe his way to the front of the line.

This is the tragic end of “60 Minutes” as we knew it. I see comments about the show having lost its way, which are completely untrue. The real “60 Minutes” stood for the highest journalistic values. The new one will be a pale reminder of those days.

The show is now down three major correspondents and a long time EP. What’s next? Nothing good.