Paul McCartney’s “Boys of Dungeon Lane” Will Debut at Number 5 This Week, Ahead of Michael Jackson, A New Drake Album, and BTS

Paul McCartney has really put in the time these last two weeks promoting his new album.

His PR tour should be studied at Harvard. They did everything right.

At some point, some enterprising person should pull all the clips and interviews and fashion a documentary. It would tell the whole story of his life.

The pay off for all this work? “Boys of Dungeon Lane” will debut in 5th place, according to hitsdailydouble.com. Total sales are 67,000 — and almost all of them are downloads or physical CDs.

“Dungeon Lane” needs a streaming presence. It also needs a single or impact track. There are plenty to choose from. I’d pick either “Lost Horizon” or the unique opening track, “As You Lie There.” The latter is brilliant and out of left field.

The album starts on the chars right behind Drake, Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan. But “Dungeon Lane” is better than all of it!