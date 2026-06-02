Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Paul McCartney’s “Boys of Dungeon Lane” Will Debut at Number 5 This Week, Ahead of Michael Jackson, A New Drake Album, and BTS

By Roger Friedman

Share

Paul McCartney has really put in the time these last two weeks promoting his new album.

His PR tour should be studied at Harvard. They did everything right.

At some point, some enterprising person should pull all the clips and interviews and fashion a documentary. It would tell the whole story of his life.

The pay off for all this work? “Boys of Dungeon Lane” will debut in 5th place, according to hitsdailydouble.com. Total sales are 67,000 — and almost all of them are downloads or physical CDs.

“Dungeon Lane” needs a streaming presence. It also needs a single or impact track. There are plenty to choose from. I’d pick either “Lost Horizon” or the unique opening track, “As You Lie There.” The latter is brilliant and out of left field.

The album starts on the chars right behind Drake, Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan. But “Dungeon Lane” is better than all of it!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com