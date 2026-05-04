Met Gala is Halloween for the Insane, Only Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore Understand Elegance — See the Mess (WTF Is This?)

The Met Gala is beyond atrocious. Nicole Kidman a few others have any idea what they’re doing. Julianne Moore and Tom Ford, too. The rest of them are having spring Halloween, starting with Kim Kardashian.
Julianne Moore at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/qYt3Q9dFMa— Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2026
Nicole Kidman poses with her daughter Sunday Rose on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/s2hEn0kEqo— Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2026
Kim Kardashian unveils her Met Gala look! pic.twitter.com/70qj2dtmfQ— Met Gala 2026 (@2026MetGala) May 4, 2026
Colman Domingo for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Zy6vjCZVXn— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 4, 2026
Heidi Klum is unrecognizable on the #MetGala red carpet.https://t.co/9ahmyXebfO pic.twitter.com/AIGn0EMO3E— Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2026
Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/w5l9i8Da8G— 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026
who the hell pic.twitter.com/l8gbOuXTEC— ♱ (@mimiscatalog) May 4, 2026
#HeatedRivalry x #MetGala— Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2026
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie rocked their first Met Gala carpet: https://t.co/9ahmyXebfO pic.twitter.com/iec9Zq6Zon