Lana Del Rey Releases Her Rejected James Bond Theme Song, “First Light” from Video Game of Same Name

Lana Del Rey releases her rejected James Bond theme song/
The song, “First Light,” is taken from the upcoming James Bond game “007 First Light.”
Could this have been the theme to a Bond movie? Probably. But it’s here now, and we’ll enjoy it.
Share
Lana Del Rey releases her rejected James Bond theme song/
The song, “First Light,” is taken from the upcoming James Bond game “007 First Light.”
Could this have been the theme to a Bond movie? Probably. But it’s here now, and we’ll enjoy it.
Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you
Read more