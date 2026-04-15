“White Lotus” Season 4 Heads to South of France and Cannes Film Festival to Film at the Famed Hotel Martinez

We can sort of see the plot of “The White Lotus” Season 4. They’re headed to the Cannes Film Festival.

HBO says filming has begun in St. Tropez. But they’ve also made a deal with the Hotel Martinez, a hot spot for celebrities on the Croisette during the festival.

Filming has just begun, but the Cannes fest begins in three weeks. “White Lotus” will take advantage of the frenzy, the crowds — they line up in front of the Martinez waiting to see celebs — and the whole milieu.

There aren’t that many American stars this year at Cannes. But luckily, the Mike White produced series is bringing a load of their own including Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Kumail Nanjani, and many more.

Is it possible some of these actors will play fictional stars at Cannes? Could be. Especially Cassel and Bonham Carter. Should be interesting! Anyone going to Cannes should check out “White Lotus” cameras on the red carpets!