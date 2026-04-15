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Television

“White Lotus” Season 4 Heads to South of France and Cannes Film Festival to Film at the Famed Hotel Martinez

By Roger Friedman

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We can sort of see the plot of “The White Lotus” Season 4. They’re headed to the Cannes Film Festival.

HBO says filming has begun in St. Tropez. But they’ve also made a deal with the Hotel Martinez, a hot spot for celebrities on the Croisette during the festival.

Filming has just begun, but the Cannes fest begins in three weeks. “White Lotus” will take advantage of the frenzy, the crowds — they line up in front of the Martinez waiting to see celebs — and the whole milieu.

There aren’t that many American stars this year at Cannes. But luckily, the Mike White produced series is bringing a load of their own including Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Kumail Nanjani, and many more.

Is it possible some of these actors will play fictional stars at Cannes? Could be. Especially Cassel and Bonham Carter. Should be interesting! Anyone going to Cannes should check out “White Lotus” cameras on the red carpets!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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