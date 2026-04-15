Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMedia

CBS Owner David Ellison Throwing a Party for His “Boss,” Donald Trump, Before the White House Correspondents Dinner

By Roger Friedman

Share

David Ellison is determined to kill CBS News.

He had already invited Trump stooges Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller to sit with him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Now Ellison is throwing a party to celebrate the Trump Administration two days before the dinner.

Trump is sort of Ellison’s “boss,” as the son of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and dad are in business with Trump. Their goal is to make CBS News a lite version of Fox News.

So far, that’s not working. Ratings for their crappy version of CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil are in the toilet. Soon Tony will be gone, and unemployable by anyone except NewsNation or NewsMax.

For a news network to give a party for a sitting president, particularly Trump, is outrageous. There are so many conflicts of interest it’s ridiculous. But the new CBS News, which is headed by Ellison henchwoman Bari Weiss, doesn’t care about that.

I’d love to be a fly on the wall at that dinner. Who of the CBS News crew would show up for this thing? Just Dokoupil. LOL. I can’t imagine Gayle King mixing with this crowd, but you never know.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com