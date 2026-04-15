CBS Owner David Ellison Throwing a Party for His “Boss,” Donald Trump, Before the White House Correspondents Dinner

David Ellison is determined to kill CBS News.

He had already invited Trump stooges Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller to sit with him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Now Ellison is throwing a party to celebrate the Trump Administration two days before the dinner.

Trump is sort of Ellison’s “boss,” as the son of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and dad are in business with Trump. Their goal is to make CBS News a lite version of Fox News.

So far, that’s not working. Ratings for their crappy version of CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil are in the toilet. Soon Tony will be gone, and unemployable by anyone except NewsNation or NewsMax.

For a news network to give a party for a sitting president, particularly Trump, is outrageous. There are so many conflicts of interest it’s ridiculous. But the new CBS News, which is headed by Ellison henchwoman Bari Weiss, doesn’t care about that.

I’d love to be a fly on the wall at that dinner. Who of the CBS News crew would show up for this thing? Just Dokoupil. LOL. I can’t imagine Gayle King mixing with this crowd, but you never know.