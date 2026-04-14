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Strike A Pose! Madonna Changes Social Media, Announces New Album,”Confessions on a Dance Floor 2,” One Last Try for a Hit

By Roger Friedman

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Madonna is back!

She’s cleared all her social media and website for “Confessions on a Dance Floor 2,” the sequel to one of her best selling albums., from 2005.

Can she make a comeback at nearly 68? Is it possible Madonna is that old? What happened?

Anyway, the former queen of pop hasn’t had a hit in a long, long time. But a dance album might be the way for her to conquer clubs, if not radio, again!

PS There’s a rumor of a duet with Sabrina Carpenter. That should help. Madonna desperately needs to connect with a new generation.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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