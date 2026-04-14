Strike A Pose! Madonna Changes Social Media, Announces New Album,”Confessions on a Dance Floor 2,” One Last Try for a Hit

Madonna is back!

She’s cleared all her social media and website for “Confessions on a Dance Floor 2,” the sequel to one of her best selling albums., from 2005.

Can she make a comeback at nearly 68? Is it possible Madonna is that old? What happened?

Anyway, the former queen of pop hasn’t had a hit in a long, long time. But a dance album might be the way for her to conquer clubs, if not radio, again!

PS There’s a rumor of a duet with Sabrina Carpenter. That should help. Madonna desperately needs to connect with a new generation.