Trump Pauses Ravings About Attacking Iran to Post Fake Photo of Bruce Springsteen “Prior to Plastic Surgery”

The President of the United States of America is an imbecile.

Donald Trump briefly paused his ravings about attacking Iran today to post something else.

He reposted a fake picture of a toothless, weathered Bruce Springsteen with the caption — before Bruce Springsteen’s plastic surgery.

Inflation is soaring, an undeclared war is killing our soldiers, and this is what Trump finds amusing.

Trump is so jealous of Springsteen he can’t stand it. And Bruce keeps delivering concert opening declarations against Trump that really hit home. They’re glorious (See here). So the almost 80 year old orange ulcer doesn’t know what to do at this point.