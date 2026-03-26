Trump Is Going Back to Just Calling It “The Kennedy Center”: “Trump Kennedy Center, We’re Getting Sued”

You can’t make this up.

Trump is live now giving a rambling talk at the cabinet meeting. This is just part of the insane stuff spewing out of his head. He’s just railing against everyone. When it’s all over, the entire video will be a classic in mental instability.’

He seems to be retreating on changing the Kennedy Center’s name, adding his own. He says he can’t add “Trump” because “we’re getting sued.”

Of course, he’s had the logo changed and the sign outside. But he is being sued, and he’s angered everyone.