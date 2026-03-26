“Days We Left Behind” is such a lovely, poignant song. Paul McCartney’s voice is wistful. He’s going to have fans singing along to this beautiful piece. “Days” might be the best song he’s written in 20 years.
Here’s the New Poignant Paul McCartney Song, “Days We Left Behind,” from His Coming Autobiographical Album
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