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Watch the Brilliant Star-Studded “Straight Outta Hormuz” Made with AI, Starring Liam Neeson, Paul Giamatti, Judi Dench, More

By Roger Friedman

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See if you can ID all the famous actors in the AI spoof of the Iran War subtitled “Straight Outta Hormuz.”

Paul Giamatti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Judi Dench, Liam Neeson, Ian McKellen, Zach Galifinaks, Rob Lowe and more are featured. They’re all fake, but Dame Judi as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is inspired.

“Sometimes, the best reason to start a war is no reason at all.”

We need a laugh at this point!

@intelsphere1 Iran War: The Movie – A Satirical Masterpiece IRAN WAR: THE MOVIE – For Dummies. A satirical mise-en-scène that says more than any news report ever could. Credit to @JOKAQARMY1 for this one. Sometimes the truth hits harder when it's wrapped in satire. Watch. Laugh. Then think about why it's actually not funny at all. Drop your thoughts below. And share—because the real joke is what they think you'll believe. #IranWar #Satire #PoliticalComedy #Iran ♬ Rites of War – Damien Deshayes

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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