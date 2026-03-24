Watch the Brilliant Star-Studded “Straight Outta Hormuz” Made with AI, Starring Liam Neeson, Paul Giamatti, Judi Dench, More

See if you can ID all the famous actors in the AI spoof of the Iran War subtitled “Straight Outta Hormuz.”

Paul Giamatti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Judi Dench, Liam Neeson, Ian McKellen, Zach Galifinaks, Rob Lowe and more are featured. They’re all fake, but Dame Judi as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is inspired.

“Sometimes, the best reason to start a war is no reason at all.”

We need a laugh at this point!