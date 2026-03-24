Original “Saturday Night Live” Star Laraine Newman Has a Cameo in “Hacks” Final Season, Starting April 9

The trailer is out for “Hacks,” season 5.

The HBO comedy, which has won a lot of awards, stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance.

If you look at the trailer closely you’ll notice original “Saturday Night Live” Not for Prime Time player Laraine Newman has a cameo. That’s cause her offensive real life daughter, Hannah Einbeinder, is also in the show.

Einbeinder can’t stop herself from saying stupid things about Israel in public. When “Hacks” is over, that will be quite enough.

The “Hacks” legacy is giving Smart her due after 40 years of great work in everything from “Designing Women” to “Mare of Easttown.” But the series ran out of ideas in Season 4. Let’s hope the finale is much less abrasive.