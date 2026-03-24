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Original “Saturday Night Live” Star Laraine Newman Has a Cameo in “Hacks” Final Season, Starting April 9

By Roger Friedman

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The trailer is out for “Hacks,” season 5.

The HBO comedy, which has won a lot of awards, stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance.

If you look at the trailer closely you’ll notice original “Saturday Night Live” Not for Prime Time player Laraine Newman has a cameo. That’s cause her offensive real life daughter, Hannah Einbeinder, is also in the show.

Einbeinder can’t stop herself from saying stupid things about Israel in public. When “Hacks” is over, that will be quite enough.

The “Hacks” legacy is giving Smart her due after 40 years of great work in everything from “Designing Women” to “Mare of Easttown.” But the series ran out of ideas in Season 4. Let’s hope the finale is much less abrasive.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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