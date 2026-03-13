Watch: Superstar Sting Docked the “The Last Ship” at the Tonight Show Last Night to Preview Cutting Edge Met Opera House Run

Sting is coming to the Metropolitan Opera House.

Last night, the famed rocker performed two songs from his show, “The Last Ship” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

“The Last Ship” sails June 9th to 14th at the Met Opera House after wildly successful runs in Paris and Amsterdam.

“The Last Ship” had a run on Broadway a decade ago. But it’s been completely reconfigured for the Met in a stunning new version.

Of course, Sting stars in the musical, and even reggae star Shaggy is featured.

Sting’s voice, by the way, just gets better and better. And on these songs, it really shines.

PS If you’re afraid of opera, like Timothee Chalamet, don’t worry. “The Last Ship” remains a sensational musical that features Tony nominated songs by Sting as well as a few of his hits, like “All This Time.”