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Watch: Superstar Sting Docked the “The Last Ship” at the Tonight Show Last Night to Preview Cutting Edge Met Opera House Run

By Roger Friedman

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Sting is coming to the Metropolitan Opera House.

Last night, the famed rocker performed two songs from his show, “The Last Ship” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

“The Last Ship” sails June 9th to 14th at the Met Opera House after wildly successful runs in Paris and Amsterdam.

“The Last Ship” had a run on Broadway a decade ago. But it’s been completely reconfigured for the Met in a stunning new version.

Of course, Sting stars in the musical, and even reggae star Shaggy is featured.

Sting’s voice, by the way, just gets better and better. And on these songs, it really shines.

PS If you’re afraid of opera, like Timothee Chalamet, don’t worry. “The Last Ship” remains a sensational musical that features Tony nominated songs by Sting as well as a few of his hits, like “All This Time.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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