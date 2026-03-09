Monday, March 9, 2026
Donate
BusinessCelebrity

Trump’s Granddaughter Takes Secret Service to Most Expensive Grocery Store in US, Boasts About $233 Bill — And Spits Some Food Out

By Roger Friedman

Share

Kai Trump is the 18 year old granddaughter of Donald Trump. Her father is Junior.

She’s boasting about taking her Secret Service contingent to Erewhon in Los Angeles, known for being the most expensive grocery store in the US.

Meantime, for real people, prices are soaring for food and gas. Donald Trump has tried to cut all support for SNAP and other food assistance programs.

This clueless, stupid girl spends $233 on basically nothing, and spits some of it out.

Congrats, MAGA. You got what you wished for. Let them eat cake!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com