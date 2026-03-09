Trump’s Granddaughter Takes Secret Service to Most Expensive Grocery Store in US, Boasts About $233 Bill — And Spits Some Food Out

Kai Trump is the 18 year old granddaughter of Donald Trump. Her father is Junior.

She’s boasting about taking her Secret Service contingent to Erewhon in Los Angeles, known for being the most expensive grocery store in the US.

Meantime, for real people, prices are soaring for food and gas. Donald Trump has tried to cut all support for SNAP and other food assistance programs.

This clueless, stupid girl spends $233 on basically nothing, and spits some of it out.

Congrats, MAGA. You got what you wished for. Let them eat cake!