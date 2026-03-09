Monday, March 9, 2026
Donate
BusinessMovies

Studio Says “The Bride!” Did Worse — If Possible — Than Thought by $300,000, Wedding Guests Didn’t Stay for Dessert

By Roger Friedman

Share

How much worse could things be?

Yesterday, Warner’s said “The Bride!” had a $7.3 million weekend. Exhibitor Relations had it at $7.2 million.

Now it turns out Warner’s concedes the total was just $7.050 million, worse than what they thought by a lot either way.

All the wedding guests went home early. No one stayed for dessert or more puns on the title.

What a mess.

Well, you know how bad things are when the whole marketing campaign is on social media. The “pull quotes” aren’t from critics, but by influencers and bloggers you’ve never heard of.

For Warner’s, like Cal Ripken, every good streak must come to an end. After “Sinners,” “One Battle,” “Weapons,” “Superman,” “Minecraft,” the odds were on them having a turkey. How could they not?

Jessie Buckley is so lucky this happened after Oscar voting ended. I wonder if “The Bride!” will be mentioned on Sunday during the show, the red carpet, or in her speech.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com