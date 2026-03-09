Studio Says “The Bride!” Did Worse — If Possible — Than Thought by $300,000, Wedding Guests Didn’t Stay for Dessert

How much worse could things be?

Yesterday, Warner’s said “The Bride!” had a $7.3 million weekend. Exhibitor Relations had it at $7.2 million.

Now it turns out Warner’s concedes the total was just $7.050 million, worse than what they thought by a lot either way.

All the wedding guests went home early. No one stayed for dessert or more puns on the title.

What a mess.

Well, you know how bad things are when the whole marketing campaign is on social media. The “pull quotes” aren’t from critics, but by influencers and bloggers you’ve never heard of.

For Warner’s, like Cal Ripken, every good streak must come to an end. After “Sinners,” “One Battle,” “Weapons,” “Superman,” “Minecraft,” the odds were on them having a turkey. How could they not?

Jessie Buckley is so lucky this happened after Oscar voting ended. I wonder if “The Bride!” will be mentioned on Sunday during the show, the red carpet, or in her speech.