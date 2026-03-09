Monday, March 9, 2026
Emmy Winning CBS News Correspondent Scott MacFarlane is Leaving the Network “I look forward to some independence”

By Roger Friedman

Scott MacFarlane is outta here.

The respected journalist is leaving CBS News.

He wrote the CBS staff and posted on socials: “For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals.”

This is Bari Weiss’s plan, to drive out all the real journalists and leave us with Matt Gutman and highlights running around the world.

MacFarlane actually looked like a newsman!

He’s won 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards in his 20 year career. He was with Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania and was the first to report the “shooting.”

Here’s his whole impressive bio.

