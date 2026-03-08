Monday, March 9, 2026
Linda Ronstadt Movie with Selena Gomez — Scooped Here in 2023 — Moving Forward At Last at Miramax 2.0

By Roger Friedman

Almost three years ago I broke the news that Selena Gomez would play Linda Ronstadt in a biopic.

You can read it about here.

Now comes word that Miramax 2.0 — parked at Paramount and long separated from Harvey Weinstein’s original company — has picked up the rights.

I don’t know why it took so long. The producer is James Keach. No director has been announced, but I reported with confidence that David O. Russell was the likely candidate. has the script, the star, and the money, which are all good signs.

This could be an outstanding film, but it will require great casting. Prominent figures in Linda’s life are the Eagles, Jackson Browne, Neil Young, James Taylor, Peter Asher, Dolly Parton, and Emmylou Harris. Linda started having hits in 1970 and kept going into the 1980s.

She’s battled a form of Parkinson’s Disease with nobility and grace for more than a decade.

These musical biopics supercharge sales of the star’s catalog of music. This is one time when I’d be happy to hear Linda’s songs on the radio again all the time.

