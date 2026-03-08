Harry Styles Flies to NY After Taping TV Special in Manchester Just to Interrupt Ryan Gosling “SNL” Monologue (Video)

At 2pm today on Netflix you can see a live Harry Styles show.

It was taped Friday in Manchester, England.

Harry, not missing a beat, finished the show and then flew to New York.

Last night, he interrupted Ryan Gosling’s opening monolgue on “Saturday Night Live.”

He explained from sitting in the audience that he’s hosting next week and wanted to get the feel of the show again.

It’s very rare that next week’s host is a big part of the preceding week’s monologue.

Gosling then sang Harry’s first solo hit, “Sign of the Times” — which is in Ryan’s movie “Project Hail Mary.” The result was that the song is up on the iTunes top 20, ahead of most of Styles’ new songs.