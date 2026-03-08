Box Office: Honeymoon Ends for “The Bride!” with Disastrous $7.3 Million Opening Weekend, “Melania” Makes Strudel on Amazon Prime

There will be no honeymoon for “The Bride!”

Sadly, all trips are canceled as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s $80 million plus adventure is a disaster.

Total weekend take was just $7.3 million, according to Warner Bros. Exhibitor Relations says it was $7.2 million. All the gifts have been returned. The wedding dress has to be returned by the end of today.

The movie starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, among others, has worked out best for headline puns and not much else. I’m so sorry for everyone involved, but “The Bride!” was fun to write about.

No word on the popcorn buckets.

The number 1 movie this weekend was “Hoppers” with $46 million. “Scream 7” followed with $17 million.

“Melania,” playing in a theater near Palm Beach, made strudel and went to bed.

Seriously, the infomercial starts playing on Amazon Prime tomorrow. So far, they haven’t said how much it will cost t0 rent or buy, but considering it lost $75 million, the price per person might be $100.