Sunday, March 8, 2026
Box Office: Honeymoon Ends for “The Bride!” with Disastrous $7.3 Million Opening Weekend, “Melania” Makes Strudel on Amazon Prime

By Roger Friedman

There will be no honeymoon for “The Bride!”

Sadly, all trips are canceled as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s $80 million plus adventure is a disaster.

Total weekend take was just $7.3 million, according to Warner Bros. Exhibitor Relations says it was $7.2 million. All the gifts have been returned. The wedding dress has to be returned by the end of today.

The movie starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, among others, has worked out best for headline puns and not much else. I’m so sorry for everyone involved, but “The Bride!” was fun to write about.

No word on the popcorn buckets.

The number 1 movie this weekend was “Hoppers” with $46 million. “Scream 7” followed with $17 million.

“Melania,” playing in a theater near Palm Beach, made strudel and went to bed.

Seriously, the infomercial starts playing on Amazon Prime tomorrow. So far, they haven’t said how much it will cost t0 rent or buy, but considering it lost $75 million, the price per person might be $100.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

