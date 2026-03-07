Watch Stevie Wonder Performing Note Perfect “Always” from “Songs in the Key of Life” at Jesse Jackson Memorial Service

Only Stevie Wonder could do this: sit down and perform a note perfect version of his timeless classic “Always” at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s memorial service.

That’s Stevie’s long time aide and friend Brian LaRoda holding the microphone for him.

Stevie just sits down and plays that keyboard with certainty and abandon. His voice is youthful as ever. And the whole audience sings along.

RIP Jesse Jackson, who also had all the living presidents in attendance.