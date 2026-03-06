Friday, March 6, 2026
Magician David Copperfield Leaving Las Vegas MGM Grand After 25 Years Amid Dozens of Sketchy References and Allegations in Epstein Files

By Roger Friedman

Magician David Copperfield is disappearing himself.

Copperfield announced tonight that he’s suddenly wrapping a 25 year run at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Hotel at the end of April.

Copperfield’s announcement is a shock, and then not so much. His illusion as a family friendly act may have been ruined by the Epstein files. He’s all over them, and not in a good way. The magician is listed in 47 different pages of the available Dept of Justice files. Many of the documents mention underage girls and allegations and accusations.

Indeed, Copperfield — like Epstein — has his own mysterious  island called Musha Cay a 700-acre  privately owned island in the Exuma Chain, in the southern Bahamas. It is located 85 miles  southeast of Nassau.  His exit from the MGM — and his inclusion in the Epstein files — is just the beginning.

There have long been rumors of Copperfield’s unsavory lifestyle, so it’s not hard to digest that he and Jeffrey Epstein were friends who may have had similar interests.

Read this story from The Guardian.

This was another story about Copperfield — who has always denied all and any accusations — from 2010. https://6abc.com/archive/7397121/

The very first document in the Epstein files when “Copperfield” is searched comes from a redacted source to a redacted recipient, and it’s marked “for official use only,” meaning t came from the Dept of Justice. You can see it below Copperfield’s post tonight about his exit. See also below an email within the DOJ about Copperfield and Epstein from 2008, when Epstein first went to jail in Florida.

There are many investigations into Copperfield conducted by the DOJ. Here’s another link to an FBI report in the Epstein files. 

