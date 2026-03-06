Epstein Curse: David Copperfield’s Sudden Vegas Exit Will Mean Millions in Refunds for May, June, July as People Are Still Buying Tickets

You can still buy tickets to see David Copperfield in Vegas this spring and summer.

The ticketing machine in Las Vegas is so complicated that it hasn’t caught up with last night’s abrupt announcement.

After 25 years, Copperfield is ending his 25 year run at the MGM Grand on April 30th.

This decision must have come very quickly because plenty of brokers and websites are still selling tickets to Copperfield’s magic show for May, June, and July 2026.

Plenty of tickets have been sold in advance. Even more are selling right now. Even on the MGM Grand website.

But this is the curse of Jeffrey Epstein, the gift that keeps on giving. Overnight, Copperfield’s career is being destroyed.

Copperfield is a prominent presence in the FBI files, accused of rape and sexual misconduct. There are numerous transcripts of his various depositions in such cases.

There’s also lots of correspondence between Epstein’s office and Copperfield’s. The two men were close friends with similar interests.

The MGM Grand is going to have to refund millions of dollars to people who made plans to see Copperfield during their Vegas trips. But now Jeffrey Epstein has made David Copperfield disappear.