Friday, March 6, 2026
CelebrityTheater

Epstein Curse: David Copperfield’s Sudden Vegas Exit Will Mean Millions in Refunds for May, June, July as People Are Still Buying Tickets

By Roger Friedman

You can still buy tickets to see David Copperfield in Vegas this spring and summer.

The ticketing machine in Las Vegas is so complicated that it hasn’t caught up with last night’s abrupt announcement.

After 25 years, Copperfield is ending his 25 year run at the MGM Grand on April 30th.

This decision must have come very quickly because plenty of brokers and websites are still selling tickets to Copperfield’s magic show for May, June, and July 2026.

Plenty of tickets have been sold in advance. Even more are selling right now. Even on the MGM Grand website.

But this is the curse of Jeffrey Epstein, the gift that keeps on giving. Overnight, Copperfield’s career is being destroyed.

Copperfield is a prominent presence in the FBI files, accused of rape and sexual misconduct. There are numerous transcripts of his various depositions in such cases.

There’s also lots of correspondence between Epstein’s office and Copperfield’s. The two men were close friends with similar interests.

The MGM Grand is going to have to refund millions of dollars to people who made plans to see Copperfield during their Vegas trips. But now Jeffrey Epstein has made David Copperfield disappear.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

