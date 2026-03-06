Friday, March 6, 2026
Box Office: “The Bride!” Stood Up at Altar, Makes Just $1 Million in Thursday Preview, First Warner Bros Flop in a Year

By Roger Friedman

I knew The Bride when she used to rock and roll.

But that was a long time ago.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” is DOA at the box office. Last night the all star feature made just $1 million in previews.

It’s likely to take in less than $10 million this weekend.

For Warner Bros., after a spectacular year of hits, this is their first flop.

This means a total write off of $80-$100 million.

“The Bride!” has been panned by critics. It’s sitting at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 47% a day ago.

The cast is all A list, including Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, and Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard, and brother, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is such a smart actress and director it’s hard to understand how this happened. But it does. Think of “Megalopolis,” or “Babylon,” or “Amsterdam.” Or “Ishtar.” The scale is too big, and it all goes out of control.

Anyway, we’ll keep track of this unfortunate turn of events. I hope Maggie gets a chance to make another, smaller film and isn’t punished for “The Bride!”

Roger Friedman
