Watch Trailer: “SNL” Lorne Michaels Documentary Looks Like Fun, If Not Wholly Objective, About NBC’s Standard Bearer

Here’s the trailer for “Lorne,” the aptly titled documentary about Lorne Michaels, legendary producer of “Saturday Night Live.”

Morgan Neville directs, following his Paul McCartney film, “Man on the Run.”

It’s not going to be an objective doc since it’s authorized by Lorne and is released by Universal/Focus, aka NBC, the company that has kept him in business for 51 years.

But you might say Michaels has kept NBC in business for 51 years. The success of “SNL” is staggering on its own. So many careers, shows, movies, and projects have been launched because of Michaels, he’s literally kept the network going. From “30 Rock” to the Blues Brothers, “Wayne’s World,” and for 12 years, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and “Late Night” with Seth Meyers.

The movie will be fun, and hopefully we’ll learn a little about this TV titan.

